In this edition of The Medicine Box podcast, CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra speaks to CEO and Founder of Twin Health, Jahangir Mohammad, to find out more about Whole Body Twin technology and how it helps reverse diabetes in patients

Twin Health, a US and India-based start-up, aims to reverse chronic metabolic diseases in patients with underlying conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol via their technology called the Whole Body Twin. The company has claimed its success rate in reversing diabetes is over 90 percent.

Mohammad said that the company provides sensor-based wearable technology to patients and their health can be monitored via a mobile app. Twin Health uses the information collected from the 'easy to wear sensors' and patients are provided precise treatment based on the data collected over time.

The company uses up to five sensors for which it charges an annual fee. This includes blood tests and doctor consultancy fees.

Twin Health has been present in India for over two years and entered the US market a year ago. They have patients ranging from 20 to 70 years of age.

Tune in to The Medicine Box podcast to know all about the Twin Health and their Whole Body Twin technology.