The Medicine Box: Torrent Pharma eyes double digital domestic growth, cardiology key focus, says ED Aman Mehta

Torrent, an over 60-year-old Indian pharma company, the flagship company of the Torrent Group, is most recognised for its strong domestic focus. It is the eighth largest player in India, with around 40 percent of its revenues from the domestic market.

It has strengthened its presence with acquisitions in the past 10 years such as buying Elder Pharma’s domestic business in 2014 for Rs 2000 crore and Unichem’s domestic business in 2017 for Rs 3600 crore. Domestic market brands include Shelcal, Unienzyme and Nebicard.

The company expects underlying domestic growth in double digits whilst seeing quarterly blips. Cardiology is a focus area for the company, which is ranked second in the cardiac segment and expects to grow in double digits. One of its key brands, Shelcal has shown robust growth in the past few years with a focus on newer extensions in the brand.

Outside of India, the company is looking at remediation measures for plants impacted by USFDA issues and anticipates a 10 percent price erosion in the US. The company has also recently entered newer markets such as Mexico. Overall, it expects margins to recover to 28-30 percent and is looking at mid sized acquisitions.

