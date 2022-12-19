The Medicine Box | Top hospital heads on growth drivers for preventive and predictive health space

In this CNBC-TV18’s special series The Medicine Box, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman & MD at Medanta; and Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals decode the segment and possible growth drivers for the preventive health space post COVID-19.

One of the trends emerging post COVID-19 in healthcare is preventive health — predictive health, personalised medicine across specialties from diabetes to oncology as areas of focus.

While giving the larger picture for Apollo Hospitals, Reddy said, “You will see Apollo as a network which has hospitals which has primary care touch points as well as the pharmacy.”

She said her vision is that for the consumer the facility complete the entire healthcare offering. 360 degree offering, "but we are not transactional, we are pro-active, because we also want to look after their health even in the preventive healthcare space and the next segment of growth will come from preventive healthcare space.”

She added that by next year, preventive healthcare will be around Rs 500 crore of sales from Rs 300 crore.

Dr Trehan said preventive healthcare is growing but at the same time Medanta is leading the way in predictive health.

Predictive health is a field of medicine that entails predicting the probability of disease and instituting preventive measures in order to either prevent the disease altogether or significantly decrease its impact on the patient.

"When a person comes to you on family history, we can now predict chances of disease and be more precise. Predictive health can prevent diabetes with knowledge and can prevent disease with personalised medicine," Dr Trehan said.

However, he added that predictive health is a work in progress.

Many wellness centre has predictive health. He is a believer in Ayurveda and his focus is on integrated wellness.