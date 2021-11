Tune in to The Medicine Box podcast to find out more about the HPV vaccine, which was first launched in 2015 in the US and has been approved in over 80 countries.

The Medicine Box season 5 is back following the COVID-19 hiatus and in the first episode CNBC-TV'18 Ekta Batra spoke to Managing Director of MSD India -- the Indian arm of Merck & Co in the US and Canada -- Rehan Khan about their vaccine that protects against the Human Papillomavirus or HPV, which causes cervical cancer in women.

The vaccine that battles nine types of HPV viruses, has been made gender-neutral and can be administered to boys between 9 and 15 years of age, who could be at risk of developing cancer. Earlier, it was administered only to women.

Khan further discussed the firm's tie-up with Indian companies for Molnupiravir, an antiviral medicine for COVID-19 developed by Merck and Ridgeback biotherapeutics, which has received regulatory approval in the US.

