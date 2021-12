In this episode of The Medicine Box Podcast season 5, catch CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra in conversation with Dr Anil Kukreja of AstraZeneca who talks about Project Heartbeat that aims to ensure an early and accurate diagnosis of possible heart attacks of patients in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which has become popular in India due to its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, has tied up with Bengaluru-based health-tech startup Tricog for Project Heartbeat in the country.

In this edition of the Medicine Box season 5, CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra gets in conversation with Dr Anil Kukreja, Vice President, Medical Affairs and Regulatory at AstraZeneca to know more about the project that aims to ensure early and accurate diagnosis of possible heart attacks in patients hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Dr Kukreja noted that early diagnosis and timely treatment are critical to prevent heart attacks. The project that has been piloted in eight hubs across India, patients in Tier 2 city can have their electrocardiogram (ECG) test read by qualified cardiologists.

The tech for Project Heartbeat has been created with ECG machines and communicators. The communicator sends ECG readings to a cardiologist who provides the diagnosis in a matter of minutes, Dr Kukreja explained.

"The focus is to reduce 'Door to Needle' and 'Door to Balloon' time," the top AstraZeneca official said, adding that they are trying to train healthcare practitioners and technicians to ensure accurate medication is administered to patients on time.

Tune in to The Medicine Box Podcast to know more.