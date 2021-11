Tune in to The Medicine Box podcast, as CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra gets in conversation with Saumya Krishna of consulting firm Kearney about the vaccine industry world over, biosimilars and more

The global vaccine industry has been stirred by the COVID-19 pandemic and Saumya Krishna of consulting firm Kearney estimates that the Indian vaccine industry can grow from $2 billion to $4-5 billion by 2025.

In the second episode of The Medicine Box season 5, CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra talks to Krishna about a report by Kearney in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The report highlights how 'Make In India' can fuel 4X growth in biosimilars and vaccines by 2026.

Moreover, India is among the top 12 biotech destinations in the world with more than 2,500 biotech companies. Indian firms have already launched over 98 biosimilar drugs in the market.

Krishna says the true opportunity for biologic drugs is in the global market and according to her billions worth of such drugs will go off patent in the next decade.

Tune in to the Medicine Podcast to find out more about vaccines and ways to transform India's biologics industry.