The Medicine Box: Kapil Khandelwal of Toro Finserve LLP on Indian healthcare space, consolidation and growth

In this first episode of the fourth series of the #TheMedicineBox, Ekta Batra talks to Kapil Khandelwal of Toro Finserve LLP.

Khandelwal shares anecdotes from his 25 yearsâ€™ experience in the healthcare sector, talks about global transactions such as the entry of John Hopkins in Saudi Aramco and answers questions on why such transactions donâ€™t take place in India. He also shares his perspective on the Indian healthcare space, on possibility of consolidation and further growth.