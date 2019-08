The Medicine Box: Kapil Khandelwal of Toro Finserve LLP on Indian healthcare space, consolidation and growth

In this first episode of the fourth series of the #TheMedicineBox, Ekta Batra talks to Kapil Khandelwal of Toro Finserve LLP.

Khandelwal shares anecdotes from his 25 years’ experience in the healthcare sector, talks about global transactions such as the entry of John Hopkins in Saudi Aramco and answers questions on why such transactions don’t take place in India. He also shares his perspective on the Indian healthcare space, on possibility of consolidation and further growth.