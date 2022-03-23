The Medicine Box: Home health, telemedicine here to stay? Fortis head Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi explains

Tune in to The Medicine Box Podcast as CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra chats with Fortis head Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi about business post-COVID, healthcare tourism, home health and telemedicine verticals and more

On this episode of The Medicine Box, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra gets in conversation with Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, head of Fortis Hospital, to discuss business returning to normal post-COVID-19, medical tourism, long COVID and more.

Dr Raghuvanshi said the occupancy is expected to go to 70 percent within a month or two.

He also mentioned that there is a well-identified clinical entity of long COVID-19, which is a post-COVID syndrome in which the effects of the virus linger for weeks or months after a person has tested positive. Most hospitals have opened post-COVID-19 clinics, he said and added that mental health and chronic illness are areas that could see more virtual consults.

Dr Raghuvanshi also discussed whether medical tourism will pick up in the near future and whether healthcare verticals such as home health and telemedicine are here to stay.

He also talked about rising competition in the diagnostic space and what it means for Fortis's diagnostic arm SRL Diagnostics.

