healthcare News

By Ekta Batra  Dec 19, 2022 7:34:42 PM IST (Updated)

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare noted that more and more people in India are now getting health insurance because of the awareness about how healthcare costs can be devastating for a family.

What has changed after COVID-19 in healthcare? Consumers are more conscious and aware about their health and there is greater insurance penetration. In this CNBC-TV18 special series, The Medicine Box, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and MD at Medanta; Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare; and Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, share the key post-pandemic trends they spotted in the healthcare sector.

Dr Trehan said that during the devastating Delta wave, people with co-morbidities were the most vulnerable. And this led to more people seeking preventive care post-COVID-19.
Also Read: Dr Naresh Trehan explains why 20-25% margin is ideal in healthcare sector
Raghuvanshi also noted that more and more people in India are now getting health insurance because of increasing awareness of how healthcare costs can be devastating for a family.
COVID-19 has taught people that things can change quickly, he said.
Also Read: Fortis Healthcare expects occupancies to grow as international patients rise above pre-pandemic level
The Apollo Hospitals stock has risen nearly 25 percent in the last six months, though it has fallen 10 percent during the past year.
In November, broking firm UBS said that it believed that the market will be surprised by Apollo Hospitals’ success on multiple fronts. Therefore, it upgraded the shares of the hospital chain to a ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ earlier. The firm also raised its price target on Apollo Hospitals to Rs 5,600.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Reddy said that people are more conscious and there is greater insurance penetration post COVID-19.
Also Read: Apollo Hospitals targeting occupancy level of 70%, says Suneeta Reddy
