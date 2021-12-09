The Medicine Box: COVID-19 pandemic shift focus to health tech, says Tata 1MG’s Prashant Tandon

The Medicine Box: Tata 1MG's founder and CEO Prashant Tandon says the health tech market has a lot of opportunities and competition is only going to grow in this space.

There has been continued growth in India’s health tech market and it has become a new normal post the COVID-19 pandemic. While access to healthcare is a big issue in India, the pandemic had resulted in a fundamental behavioural change and has led many users to try the digital tech route that offers immediate access.

But, can digital health tech replace a physical consult? In this episode of the Medicine Box, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra talks to Tata 1MG’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Prashant Tandon to find the answer to this question and for more development in the health tech space in India.

Tandon says the health tech market has a lot of opportunities and competition is only going to grow in this space. According to him, the value pool is very large in health tech and organised players are entering as they understand there is a lot of value in the market.

He said the number of people coming online to learn more about health has become mainstream and over the long term, the principal currency is going to be the trust of the user.

To find more about the valuation of the B2C health tech market and the innovations in this space, watch the accompanying video