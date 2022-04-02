The Medicine Box: Cipla’s Umang Vohra on COVID-19 portfolio, upcoming drugs, US business outlook and more

The Medicine Box Podcast: CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra gets in conversation with Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra about the pharma firm's plan to capture a larger share of the US market, its COVID-19 portfolio, new products, growth outlook and more.

Pharma industry’s Robinhood, Cipla is looking to increase its presence in the US market, the company’s MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra.

In this edition of The Medicine Box Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra talks to Vohra about Cipla’s plan to capture a larger share of the US market, the firm’s COVID-19 portfolio – from Tocilizumab to Remdesivir to Favipiravir, new products, growth outlook and more.

Cipla, which is India’s third-largest pharma company and is present in more than 80 countries with over 46 manufacturing facilities, is looking to manufacture complex drugs and injectables in respiratory and cancer segments, Vohra said.

