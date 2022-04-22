The Medicine Box: Boehringer Ingelheim’s Vani Manja on tackling non-communicable diseases

A non-communicable disease or NCDs is one which is not transmissible from one person to another. They are not caused by infectious agents. Examples of non-communicable diseases are hypertension, diabetes, obesity linked diseases, most heart diseases, types of cancer, strokes, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. To talk about the NCD market, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra spoke to Vani Manja, new head of Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited.

NCDs have emerged the leading cause of morbidity in India. It contributes to over 50 percent of the overall disease burden and over 60 percent of deaths in the country.

In India, 5.8 million people die from NCDs every year, which means one out of four people risk dying from an NCD before the age of 70. NCD is not just an old person’s disease. An ASSOCHAM report indicates that the risk of NCDs rises after the age of 18 in Indians and leaps after a person crosses 35. In fact, more than 2/3rd of individuals suffering from NCDs are from the age group of 26 to 59, which is the most productive age group.

The top 3 three NCDs in India are hypertension, digestive disease and diabetes. In fact India is known as the diabetes capital of the world, but other diseases such as brain strokes are also emerging as a cause of concern.

To talk about the NCD market, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra spoke to Vani Manja, new head of Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited. The company has a very strong NCD portfolio in the country with 100 percent of sales, and diabetes contributing to over 70 percent of business.

