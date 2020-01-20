The Magic School Buses Cleaning Delhi’s Air

“What if the vehicular exhaust could be made into an ally in the fight against air pollution?” From this rather whimsical thought came the gem of an idea that has now come to fruition in the form of air purifying school buses. This innovation is seeing the light of day under Volvo Cars’ BreatheFree campaign.

Along with their technology partner PerSapien, Volvo Cars have been stretching the limits of applied innovation in the fight against air pollution. As a part of the first BreatheFree Campaign in the year 2018, Volvo Cars and PerSapien reached out to several schools in NCR showing school kids how to build cheap air filters. They also created Clean Zone kiosks for traffic policemen, allowing them to keep the streets safe, while also protecting their own lungs.

This year, the innovation goes further with clean zone buses armed with PerSapien’s “-2.5” system to take the fight to Particulate Matter. The idea behind the innovation is simple: what makes PM 2.5 dangerous is its size.

At less than 2.5 micrometers, PM 2.5 is so small that our bodies can’t effectively defend against it. We breathe it deep into our lungs, and it get disseminated into our blood stream! This causes a variety of problems ranging from heart and lung diseases, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and a host of other respiratory disorders. What’s worse, the effects are more pronounced in those with weakened immune systems; particularly the elderly and young children.

The -2.5 exhaust attachment uses wave and electrical energy to magnetize pollutants like PM 2.5, making them clump together. Now that they are larger, they can’t be breathed in. Simple!

By adding this exhaust system into Clean Zone school buses, the team has created an environment where the kids can get to and from school without breathing in toxins, while also cleaning out the amount of PM 2.5 which is equivalent to that generated by 10 other cars for each bus! With a fleet of just 50 buses, we’re talking about cleaning out PM 2.5 of over 500 automobiles!

It is this kind of out of the box thinking that can help us turn the tide on air pollution. Which is why Volvo Cars are also looking at another source of unfettered imagination for ideas - school children. After the success of the first BreatheFree campaign in Delhi, Volvo Cars decided to go pan India in the second year. The Voices of Future contest invites all thinkers, tinkerers and innovators that are still in school. By contributing their ideas, each child is contributing to the larger conversation on climate change, sustainability, and specifically, air pollution.

The contest ended on January 8th, after which the top 20 entries are being compiled into an e-book. While it will be interesting to see what ideas the contest will bring out; there is a lot we can all do today that adds up. It’s the little things we do every day, the choices we make, the business we patronize, the lessons we learn and pass on that matter.

Visit https://www.firstpost.com/breathefree/ to see how you can contribute, and while you’re there, take the pledge. After all, this is a fight we’re all in together.