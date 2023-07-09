The Good Bug seeks to educate consumers about importance of gut microbiota

The Good Bug's product range includes USFDA-approved probiotics targeting specific health issues. Within six months of its inception, the brand said it has seen growth, reaching over 40,000 customers.

The Good Bug, a D2C venture founded by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, seeks to educate consumers about the importance of gut microbiota, a diverse collection of bacteria that play essential roles in immune system, metabolism, and mental health. In the burgeoning health and wellness sector, gut health has become paramount.

The Good Bug's product range includes USFDA-approved probiotics targeting specific health issues. Within six months of its inception, the brand said it has seen growth, reaching over 40,000 customers.

The gut, often referred to as our "second brain," is teeming with a diverse array of bacteria - the gut microbiota. These microorganisms perform numerous critical roles, from maintaining the immune system and regulating metabolism to influencing mental health.