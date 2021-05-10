The exorbitant COVID-19 treatment charges Updated : May 10, 2021 11:57:54 IST The insurance cover typically extends to hospitalization, treatment of critical illness, post-hospitalization charges, daycare procedures. Instances of private hospitals tending to charge nearly 20-30 percent of the total charge of the bill on account of PPE alone have become very common. There is an urgent need for the State authorities to step in and ensure the hospitals do not charge exorbitantly. Published : May 10, 2021 11:57 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply