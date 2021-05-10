The exorbitant COVID-19 treatment charges

The second wave of the pandemic is sweeping across the country leaving behind death and suffering in its wake. Most newspapers carry a daily report about the extent of the spread- a ‘Carona meter’ or a ‘carona watch’ which gives the distressing per diem statistics. Statistics of, cases for the day, active cases, deaths and of those who have been fortunate enough to recover. These statistics numb us and hide the pain which several million have undergone as also the trauma which their carers have faced. The statistics hide the challenges the medical infrastructure has faced-they were never designed to handle these numbers nor were they designed to handle a deadly contagious pandemic. These statistics hide the number of families who have to deal with a new grim reality with the death, in very many cases, of the sole earning member; of the huge expense which the patients and their kith and kin have had to bear. And the hefty charges imposed by hospitals for treating the covid afflicted patients.

Health care is a state subject. Government hospitals have been extending free treatment. They are however hugely inadequate-in number of beds, doctors, and other infrastructure. Patients have necessarily to rush to private health care facilities. This is where either the complete lack of insurance cover or the inadequate insurance cover hurts the patients.

India’s insurance penetration is poor. The measure of insurance penetration and density reflects the level of development of the insurance sector. Insurance penetration is measured as a percentage of insurance premium to GDP; insurance density is measured as per capita premium. Insurance penetration in India is under 4-risen from a low of 2.71 percent in 2001. The insurance density itself is in the region of the equivalent of $55-up from a low of $9.1 in 2001.

The reasons for the poor insurance penetration are a combination of poor awareness, poor understanding, and the financial implications of having to take an insurance cover. The Economic Survey 2020-21 has extensively dealt with the issue in the context of the health infrastructure.

Insurance as has been said, is a contract, a legal agreement between an individual and an insurance company under which the insurer promises financial coverage (sum assured) against contingencies for an amount (premium) which the insured has to pay. Health Insurance which falls under the category of General Insurance (as opposed to Life Insurance) promises to cover expenses incurred due to medical care. The insurance cover typically extends to hospitalization, treatment of critical illness, post-hospitalization charges, daycare procedures. The extent of coverage is linked to the amount of premium paid and/or the type of policy the insured has taken from the company.

When the pandemic hit the country, hospitals were swamped with patients. Those were the early days of the pandemic and treatment protocols were getting firmed up. The General Insurance Council (GIC) moved in swiftly in June 2020 and in consultation with ICMR and a NitiAyog Panel suggested the rates that would be applicable for Covid-19 treatment. The rates suggested were representative of the ‘Usual, Customary and Reasonable ‘charges prevalent in the Indian market at that time and designed to ensure that they ‘do not cause hardship to insurance customers.’

The rates on a per diem basis covered type of stay and treatment during hospitalization, the type of hospital and the place-city or district. The rates specified ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per day, specifically included the cost of PPE’s also, apart from a whole range of activities-from consultation, nursing charges, drugs. The circular is exhaustive and leaves no room for doubt that the Council would like to ensure that patients are not overcharged such that would result in the insurance company rejecting the claim.

Taking a cue from this, almost all State governments recognizing the impact of the pandemic have under the Disaster Management Act announced similar package rates -again depending upon the type of ward, and treatment, with or without ventilators. The rates made a distinction between patients who were covered under an insurance package and those who were not-those not covered under insurance, getting a higher rate. This order for instance in Karnataka applied to all private hospitals operating in the state. The Karnataka State government order also makes explicit that non-compliance with the order would attract punishment under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Unfortunately, despite these specific instructions, private hospitals across the country are tending to charge far in excess of the prescribed rates. Instances of private hospitals tending to charge nearly 20-30 percent of the total charge of the bill on account of PPE alone have become very common. The insurance companies deny these claims as the GIC guidelines specify the rates which is inclusive of the PPE’s. Thus, there are instances of hospital bills of Rs 1.2 lakh being settled by the insurance company for as low as Rs 60,000; of hospital charging in excess of Rs 4-6 lakhs and claims being settled for far less. This is cruel in these difficult times.

There is an urgent need for the State authorities to step in and ensure the hospitals do not charge exorbitantly. The State Governments need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, under which the notification prescribing rates have been issued, to ensure that delinquent hospitals fall in line.

There is a need for a well-informed regulator for the private hospitals to examine if the hospitals are justified in charging the rates that they do. And if so, the IRDA and the State authorities need to accordingly revise the rates to reflect the ground reality. In the meantime, the existing guidelines should be enforced strictly so that the patient or their loved ones, already reeling under COVID 19, do not suffer the additional shock of a bill that is beyond, both her means and insurance coverage.

Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal

