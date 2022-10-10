The controversial track record of Maiden Pharma

The number of child deaths linked to allegedly contaminated cough syrup made by India’s Maiden Pharma has risen to 69. A report by "The Wire" claims the World Health Organisation did not certify Maiden Pharma's plants as claimed on the company website. The pharma exporters body suspends the company.

The number of children's deaths linked to the allegedly contaminated cough syrup made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals has risen to 69. A report by The Wire claims the World Health Organisation did not certify Maiden Pharma's plants as claimed on the company website.

CNBC-TV18 visited the Delhi office of the pharma company. The company officials said that no one from the senior management was present, and pointed to the notices pasted outside their office. One was a medical product alert against substandard paediatric medicines by the WHO, while the second was an order by the Medicines Control Agency in Gambia to suspend and recall all products of Maiden Pharma.

While the company's website had claimed that one of its plants was certified by the World Health Organisation, WHO had told The Wire that it hadn't certified or inspected any of the plants of Maiden Pharma.

While the company has expressed shock over the incident, it also claimed that it has been working since the past 3 decades as per the protocols laid down by the Central and Haryana state regulator and is cooperating with all the relevant authorities.

Pharma exporters body Pharmexcil has also suspended Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which has been warned of illegal practices by the state governments of Gujarat and Kerala in the past, as its medicines had failed to meet the standard quality tests.

Read Here:

Maiden Pharma has a controversial track record. Reports quoting the WHO indicate that the UN agency had never certified Maiden Pharma's plant. Maiden Pharma was one of the 46 Indian companies blacklisted by Vietnam in 2013.

As per the report by The Wire, the WHO has said it never certified Maiden Pharma plants. Also, the report indicates that the contaminants of the drug by Maiden Pharma was so poisonous as per the WHO that had resulted in an 85 percent fatality rate. Most of the children who were impacted by the four cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharma and exported to Gambia were below two years of age.

This issue continues to raise concerns and questions for example, while the company did not have a license to sell these four coughs and cold drugs in India, were there enough red flags to have averted this incident? For example, the company which started operations as per its website in 1990, was one of the 46 Indian companies blacklisted by Vietnam in 2013.

The company had six of its drugs such as diabetes medicine — Metformin, Vitamin D and calcium tablets, and blood thinner Aspirin that have been reported as substandard since 2015 by drug regulators from Kerala and Gujarat.

Many of these cases of substandard drugs were reported in the past few months. Legal experts point to a couple of issues — one is to have too many regulators. While any new drug in the country gets approved by the central authority the Drug Controller General of India, or the DCGI, the older drugs which are anything more than four years are governed by state regulators.

Also a regulator of one state cannot inspect the facility of a pharma company in another state unless the regulator of that state is on board and many states have different licensing procedures and approval processes. Hence, there is a lack of central coordination or authority which can take a collective call on substandard production with companies then getting away with lacks processes.

Experts point out that for India, there is an urgent need to have a common regulatory authority, possibly on the same lines as the US drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, one needs to at least centralise the licensing process for manufacturing facilities and have transparent processes as well. While creating a centralised authority might come with its own challenges. Lastly, industry watchers, and experts say it is time to bridge the gap when it comes to India's pharma industry.