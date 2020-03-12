'Thank God coronavirus didn't start in India', says Jim O'Neill, analyst who coined BRIC acronym

British economist Jim O'Neill took a jibe at India's governance bandwidth, saying that he was thankful the coronavirus outbreak started in China and not India.

“Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done, that’s the good side of the Chinese model, and I think you could probably say the same about Brazil too,” O’Neill was quoted as saying by CNBC.

O'Neill had coined the BRIC acronym in 2001. It popularised the investment thesis of investing in emerging markets such as China and India around the world. Brazil and Russia make the B and R parts of the acronym.

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the globe, with over 100,000 people infected and more than 4,000 people losing their lives as a consequence of COVID-19. China, the epicentre of the disease that has now been termed a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, took unprecedented measures to stem the spread of the respiratory disease.

One of the many measures by the Chinese regime included putting the entire Hubei province — which has population of 58 million people — under lockdown. And O'Neill the chair of UK think tank Chatham House has said that such measures were beyond the scope of the Indian government had the disease originated in the country.

The epidemic has remained largely contained in India, with 69 reported cases of coronavirus in the country until Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported in India due to COVID-19 so far. However, the number of fresh cases have spiked over the last couple of days.

But questions have been raised about India’s preparedness in dealing with a medical calamity, with question marks over the quality of accessible healthcare to a vast majority of its population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last weekend convened a government meeting and directed officials to identify locations for quarantine facilities and make provisions for adequate care for infected patients.

In a bid to stave off the contagion, the Ministry of Health announced a slew of measures, including suspension of all visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas, until April 15.