'Thank God coronavirus didn't start in India', says Jim O'Neill, analyst who coined BRIC acronym
Updated : March 12, 2020 12:47 PM IST
“Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done, that’s the good side of the Chinese model, and I think you could probably say the same about Brazil too,” Jim O’Neill was quoted as saying by CNBC.
The epidemic has remained largely contained in India, with 69 reported cases of coronavirus in the country until Thursday afternoon.
No deaths have been reported in India due to COVID-19 so far. However, the number of fresh cases have spiked over the last couple of days.