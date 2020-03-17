  • SENSEX
Thailand cancels visa-on-arrival for 20 countries including India from March 13 to September 30

Updated : March 17, 2020 08:35 PM IST

The Thailand government has temporarily suspended the visa on arrival for nationals and holders of passport or travel documents of several countries from March 13, 2020, till September 30, 2020.
Also, the Thailand government has suspended visa exemption for nationals and holders of passport or travel documents of Italy, Republic of Korea and Hong Kong SAR.
As many as 1,88,298 coronavirus cases have been reported so far with 7,499 deaths, globally.
