Teva launches additional dosage strengths of Revlimid

Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical has launched additional dosage strengths of generic medicine Revlimid used for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical has launched additional dosage strengths of generic medicine Revlimid used for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and NATCO Pharma launched 2.5 mg and 20 mg dosages of generic Revlimid (lenalidomide) in the US. Four other strengths were launched last year by the companies.

Revlimid, which is manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), has an annual sales of $2.9 billion, according to IQVIA. It is approved for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma.

With over 500 generic medicines, Teva has one of the largest portfolios of FDA-approved generic medicines in the market. As of now, Teva products are prescribed and dispensed among 1 of 12 generic medicines in the healthcare market in US.