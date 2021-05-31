  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Testing of mixed COVID-19 vaccines may start soon in India

Updated : May 31, 2021 13:30:22 IST

Vaccines that are currently available will be tested along with vaccines that might become available soon
Mixing vaccines can theoretically lead to a stronger immune response
Proper testing and trials will provide the necessary data to make changes to the vaccine regimen in India
Testing of mixed COVID-19 vaccines may start soon in India
Published : May 31, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Delhi International Airport launches dedicated COVID-19 vaccine centre

Delhi International Airport launches dedicated COVID-19 vaccine centre

From costlier flights to new EPFO rules; here are key changes from June 1

From costlier flights to new EPFO rules; here are key changes from June 1

J Kumar Infraprojects bags Rs 1,307.88 cr order from MMRDA

J Kumar Infraprojects bags Rs 1,307.88 cr order from MMRDA

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement