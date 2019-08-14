Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Temasek likely to support Manipal Hospitals’ bid to acquire Medanta, says report

Updated : August 14, 2019 09:39 AM IST

The development comes after Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals started negotiations to acquire heart surgeon Naresh Trehan-promoted Medanta Hospitals for Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.
The investment firm will back the move by coming up with an additional cheque of Rs 2,100 crore.
Temasek likely to support Manipal Hospitals’ bid to acquire Medanta, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Dr Reddy's shares plunge 8% on uncertainty over NuvaRing launch in US

Dr Reddy's shares plunge 8% on uncertainty over NuvaRing launch in US

Indraprastha Gas Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Indraprastha Gas Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV