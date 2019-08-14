Business
Temasek likely to support Manipal Hospitals’ bid to acquire Medanta, says report
Updated : August 14, 2019 09:39 AM IST
The development comes after Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals started negotiations to acquire heart surgeon Naresh Trehan-promoted Medanta Hospitals for Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.
The investment firm will back the move by coming up with an additional cheque of Rs 2,100 crore.
