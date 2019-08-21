Healthcare
Temasek Holdings, True North-CPPIB look to buy stake in Biocon subsidiary, says report
Updated : August 21, 2019 09:20 AM IST
The subsidiary of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-owned Biocon may be valued at Rs 28,000 crore, the report said.
This value would be higher than the Rs 26,000 crore market cap of Biocon.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more