There have been a worrying number of cancer and kidney disease-related fatalities in the 1,000-person tribal community of Gujjal Thanda in the Kamareddy district's Gandhari Mandal. One by one, the tribal residents of the village developed life-threatening illnesses that rendered them bedridden, and within months, they all passed away at a young age.

Going in to the details, Gujjal Thanda, a tribal village with a population of 1,000 people in Gandhari Mandal of Kamareddy district is located within a distance of 35 kms to the district headquarters.

According to them, as many as 12 persons died due cancer and at least 40 persons died due to kidney related diseases so far.

When News18 contacted, one of the villagers Pandari has said that most of the persons in the Thanda have been suffering with damaged kidneys, cancer, decline in the count of platelets and decline in the count of white cells.

Pandari has said that he has spent Rs 12 lakh on the medical treatment for his father at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. He has to sell out his one-acre-land to collect the above said money to pay bills at the hospital.

Pandari said that each house hold in the village has been spending an amount of Rs.70,000 to Rs. 80,000 to came out from the disease with unknown reasons for the past two months.

Though the bring the issue to notice of the grievance cell at the Collector office, no official came to the village to take preventive measures from the diseases, the villagers alleged.