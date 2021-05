A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Telangana beginning May 12 amid rising COVID-19 cases. The public movement will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Presently, Telangana is implementing a night curfew and it would go on till May 15.

Telangana has reported 4,826 fresh COVID-19 cases on May 10 taking the tally to over half a million while the death toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties, a bulletin said. The state has 62,797 active cases. The total number of cases in the state stood at 5,02,187.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 percent. The recovery rate in the state was 86.94 percent.