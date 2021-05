Telangana Health department signed an MoU with National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme in the state. The AB-PMJAY, is the world's largest government-funded healthcare scheme.

This move will help the state in fighting the COVID-19 crisis better as the supply of oxygen and the cost of essential medicines for the COVID-19 treatment will now be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The AB-PMJAY scheme offers an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable households or about 53core beneficiaries.

Though the state government had decided to join the Ayushman Bharat in December 2020, the MoU was signed on May 18 after the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the state government to implement Ayushman Bharat and include COVID-19 treatment in Arogyasri scheme. He threatened to go on a three-hour fast if not implemented.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials to ensure medical services in line with the guidelines of the AB-PMJAY scheme with immediate effect.