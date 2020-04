Telangana has become the first state to extend Lockdown 2.0, even if only by a few days. In a press meet late on April 19, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the nationwide lockdown in Telangana would continue until May 7.

Taking a cue from states like Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Rao added that no exemptions or easing of restrictions would be allowed during the lockdown, home ministry guidelines notwithstanding. The state has gone a step further and issued a blanket ban of home-delivery of cooked food by delivery aggregators, while allowing delivery of essential items to continue.

“Several e-delivery agencies like Swiggy and Zomato will cease to operate from tonight,” said Rao while speaking to reporters. He then joked: "Why are you ordering food online at a time like this? Have some rice and onions with a bit of spice."

The chief minister added that by May 7, Telangana’s containment zones will complete their mandatory 14-day isolation period, which would in turn help the administration have a clear picture of the pandemic’s impact on the state.

The state has also banned weddings, religious ceremonies and events during the extended lockdown. Rao added that landlords would be instructed to not collect rent from tenants for the next three months. “This is a deferment of rent and not a waiver,” Rao clarified that this was an order, and not a request. “Tenants can repay the rent instalments without interest,” he added.

The Telangana government, Rao said, would continue to dole out Rs 1,500 per household through April, along with standard-issue ration. All state government employees’ salary deferments will continue for the month.