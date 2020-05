The Telangana cabinet will hold a crucial meeting on May 5 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state and take a decision on the lockdown, ending on May 7.

The meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be held at his official residence Pragati Bhavan at 2 p.m. It is likely to take a decision whether to continue the lockdown or announce some relaxations.

At its previous meeting held on April 19, the cabinet had extended the lockdown till May 7 from April 30 announced earlier.

Telangana had thus become the first state to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 as announced by the Centre.