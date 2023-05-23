Sudden cardiac arrest among teens on the rise | Here's what experts say you can do

Doctors strongly advise wider cardiac screening in high schools and colleges. They also recommend that screening should include a review of risk factors, blood pressure, heart-related symptoms, family history, and stress-related issues. The COVID pandemic may have a role to play, experts suspect.

After a lull, last week India reported the deaths of two teenagers due to suspected heart attacks. A 15-year-old lost his life due to a heart attack in Greater Noida while playing in school, while a 16-year-old boy died of suspected cardiac arrest in Telangana.

Heart illnesses have been known to afflict older people but now such issues have been increasing among youngsters as well. While the deaths of teenagers due to heart attacks is an unfortunate trend, doctors across several states told News18 that it’s important for parents and teachers to recognise, prevent, and treat these sudden events.

“Cases of teens suddenly collapsing after exerting physical effort make the news oftentimes. Fortunately, these types of cardiac events don’t happen as often as it may seem,” Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, a paediatrician at Faridabad-based Amrita Hospital, told News18. “Sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) in young people is rare but not unheard of. When it does happen, it often leads to death if it’s not treated within minutes.”