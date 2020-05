A team of doctors and nurses from Kerala has arrived in Mumbai to enhance the efforts to fight against the spread of coronavirus in the city following a request from the Maharashtra government.

On May 23, Maharashtra’s Directorate of Medical Education & Research had sought Kerala's assistance in the management of COVID cases in Mumbai, requesting the southern state for 50 experienced doctors and 100 nurses. In a letter to Kerala's health minister K K Shailaja, the Director of Medical Education & Research, Maharashtra, Dr T P Lahane, had requested expert doctors and nurses for managing the 600-bed dedicated COVID-19 center being set up at Mumbai's Mahalakshmi Race Course.