Healthcare Team co-led by Indian scientists solves 100-year-old mystery of how malaria affects brain Updated : December 16, 2020 05:37 PM IST The advance reveals how the deadly disease causes different outcomes in adults and children. In the study, the scientists assessed 65 patients with cerebral malaria and 26 control patients with 'uncomplicated' malaria, who were being treated at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.