  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on December 16
Go with the trend; good market for traders: Atul Suri
Oil slips on demand worries as COVID-19 lockdowns tighten in Europe
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Team co-led by Indian scientists solves 100-year-old mystery of how malaria affects brain

Updated : December 16, 2020 05:37 PM IST

The advance reveals how the deadly disease causes different outcomes in adults and children.
In the study, the scientists assessed 65 patients with cerebral malaria and 26 control patients with 'uncomplicated' malaria, who were being treated at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.
Team co-led by Indian scientists solves 100-year-old mystery of how malaria affects brain

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

Tata-Mistry case: Stake worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, claims Mistry camp

Tata-Mistry case: Stake worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, claims Mistry camp

Mrs Bectors Food over-subscribed on day-1; retail portion bid the most

Mrs Bectors Food over-subscribed on day-1; retail portion bid the most

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement