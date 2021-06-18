Task force unveils guidelines for treating diabetic COVID-19 patients on steroids

DiabetesIndia, the Indian task force on diabetes, has released guidelines for the doctors to help them manage hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) in COVID-19 patients on steroids.
The advisory points out that as per International Diabetes Federation, India has 77 million (7.7 crore) people with diabetes; 25.2 million (2.52 crore) people with pre-diabetes (impaired fasting glucose or impaired glucose tolerance); and 43.9 million (4.39 crore) people who are undiagnosed, as diabetes is often asymptomatic.
The advisory prescribes phamacotherapy for three types -- stress hyperglycemia (a condition of temporary rise in blood glucose in individuals without diabetes); newly diagnosed diabetes; and uncontrolled diabetes.
Doctors have been requested to follow the guidelines while treating COVID-19 patients:
At the time of discharge the patient should be apprised of the following:
Health experts have pointed that uncontrolled diabetes, coupled with COVID-19 is the reason behind the spike in mucormycosis (black fungus) cases.
AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria linked the rise in infections to the “irrational use of steroids” in the treatment of COVID-19.
