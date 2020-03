The National Task Force for COVID-19 has recommended a medicine that is used for treating SARS-CoV-2 infection for high-risk population -- healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected cases and contacts of the positive cases.

The protocol recommended by the Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency situations.

The Task Force, constituted by the Indian Council for Medical Research, advisory stated that hydroxyl chloroquine should be used as a preventive measure for high-risk population.

“Placing the healthcare workers under chemoprophylaxis should not instil a false security. They should follow all prescribed public health measures such as frequent washing of hands, respiratory etiquettes, keeping a distance of minimum 1 metre, and use of personal protective equipment, the advisory said.

The advisory said that: “Placing the high-risk population chemoprophylaxis with hydroxyl chloroquine for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected cases of COVID-19 and household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.”

As recommended by the said Task Force, the drug should only be given on prescription of a registered medical practitioner. The contradictions mentioned in the recommendations should strictly be followed.