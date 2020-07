Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said a subsidiary of its American arm Taro Pharmaceutical will acquire Canada's Aquinox Pharmaceutical for USD 8.2 million (approx Rs 61.35 crore) in cash.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals is a corporation organised and existing under the laws of the Province of British Columbia that carries on the business of research and development of pharmaceutical products for purposes of their commercialisation.

"One of the wholly owned subsidiaries of our subsidiary company, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has agreed to acquire by way of purchase of all outstanding shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (Canada)," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. 100 percent shareholding, constituting equity shares and non-voting preferred shares, will be acquired, it said.