GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), on Tuesday, said that the target for the import of Sputnik V vaccine, against COVID-19, is May end or early June.

"We are doing our best to accelerate the import. We hope to get products launched in this quarter itself. We have worked out the cold chain, we have the logistics in place. We are talking to RDIF to accelerate the shipments here."

He also mentioned that the launch of the India-made Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be in the second quarter. "Each manufacturer is in a different stage of the process. But we hope that in Q2 itself we will have Indian manufactured vaccine available at least from one-two players. So Q2 should see the launch of the Indian vaccine.”