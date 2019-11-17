Tap water in Mumbai safe for drinking; not in other metros, 17 state capitals
Updated : November 17, 2019 04:44 PM IST
Other metro cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters tested by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which is under the aegis of the Consumer Affairs Ministry.
