The Tamil Nadu State Health Department told the Madras High Court on Wednesday that not only were there supply bottlenecks in Remdesivir and oxygen supplies from the Centre, but its allocation of vaccine doses for the 18-44 age category is also far from being met.

As directed by the court, the government has filed an affidavit on its COVID-19 preparedness. Tamil Nadu’s demand for Remdesivir stands at 20,000 vials per day, while the Centre’s supply is merely 7,000 vials, said the affidavit filed by the state’s principal secretary (health), J Radhakrishnan.

Tamil Nadu's Oxygen consumption is 470 MT/day

The affidavit highlighted that while Tamil Nadu’s present supply of oxygen falls short of its consumption, which the government says is 470 MT/day. The state’s supply from various sources only totals 419 MT/day.

“The present allocation of the National Oxygen Plan of 419 MTs falls short of the actual consumption, which will be causing a severe crisis,” Radhakrishnan said in the affidavit, “The acute shortage of medical oxygen on a day-to-day basis is putting the lives of the affected COVID-19 patients at grave risk.”

The affidavit adds that Tamil Nadu’s oxygen requirement over the next fortnight is expected to touch 850 MT/day. Radhakrishnan said that some interventions and amendments were required to avert “catastrophe” and loss of lives in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Government has said that present oxygen supply of 40 MT/day from INOX Kanjikode and 20 MT/day supply from Bellary should continue for 10 more days. It added that at least 200 MT/day of oxygen should continue from Steel plans in Eastern India.

TN facing acute shortage of vaccines

Admitting that Tamil Nadu was facing a short supply of vaccines, the health department’s affidavit highlighted that the state had received only 5.16 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 age category, even though its allocation was 13.85 lakh doses.

The affidavit reported that the state has received 76.99 lakh vaccine doses for the 45+ age category, of which it has already utilized 65.88 lakh.

New supply of oxygen beds being worked on

The health department has said the state’s functioning oxygen bed capacity stands at 43,858 beds, even as the government is working on creating an additional capacity of 12,500 more oxygen beds.