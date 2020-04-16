  • SENSEX
Tamil Nadu will register zero fresh COVID-19 cases in 4 days, says CM Palaniswami

Updated : April 16, 2020 11:23 PM IST

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 25 positive coronavirus cases. That number stood at 38 the day before, and the state government reported 31 cases on Tuesday. Sunday and Monday saw 106 and 98 cases respectively.
Palaniswami credited the dwindling cases to the work done by the Tamil Nadu Health Department and his state’s administration.
