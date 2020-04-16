Tamil Nadu will register zero fresh COVID-19 cases in 4 days, says CM Palaniswami

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 25 positive coronavirus cases. That number stood at 38 the day before, and the state government reported 31 cases on Tuesday. Sunday and Monday saw 106 and 98 cases respectively.

With the dwindling number of cases, the state government’s optimism in successfully battling the contagion has significantly increased. “In about three days’ time it (the number of cases) will reduce,” said Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. “We are already seeing this number coming down. In another four days, we will register zero fresh cases.”

Palaniswami credited the dwindling cases to the work done by the Tamil Nadu Health Department and his state’s administration.

While the chief minister’s statement has already been criticized for being premature, the fact remains that numbers have fallen in the last three days. The likely reason for the fall in the number of cases is that the state government has nearly completed its testing of the Tabhligi Jamaat Markaz attendees. The attendees have been referred to as ‘single-source’ cases in Tamil Nadu’s medical bulletins.

At present, 1,113 positive COVID-19 cases out of Wednesday’s tally of 1,242 cases across Tamil Nadu have been earmarked as emerging from a “single-source”. The state has also discharged 118 patients and recorded 14 deaths to COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has also begun testing several patients who have been complaining of severe respiratory ailments.

This isn’t the first time that a state’s chief minister has predicted a date by when their state would be free of the coronavirus pandemic. In late March, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao said the state would be free of coronavirus by early April. However, at the time the Tablighi Jamaat cluster had only begun making an impact across South India. It lead to a noticeable spike in cases in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The suspicion of sample bias in numbers arising from testing the Markaz attendees and their contacts aggressively still remains.

Not all states have been as optimistic about their numbers, even in the face of dwindling cases. In the last week, for instance, Kerala has only reported about two to seven coronavirus positive cases per day. This has been seen as an example of flattening the curve, and has received international acclaim. However, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has played down the significance of falling number of cases, and called for continued efforts in maintaining social distancing norms.