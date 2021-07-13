Tamil Nadu vaccine allocation not proportionate to population, says Stalin to PM Modi

In a two-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has requested for a special allocation of one crore vaccine doses to the state.

The request comes in the light of Tamil Nadu "not receiving vaccines in proportion to its population size" according to Stalin's letter, which has resulted in a vaccine shortage.

The chief minister also made reference to the Centre's submission to the Supreme Court that vaccine allocation to states have been made in line with population numbers in each state, before pointing out that this has not been the case with allocation to Tamil Nadu.

Also read:

"The number of vaccine doses provided to our state is only 302 per thousand eligible population," said Stalin in his letter, "This is very low when compared to states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan which are at 533, 493 and 446 doses per 1000 eligible population, respectively."

The chief minister said the state government’s efforts to eliminate vaccine hesitancy in Tamil Nadu rests on whether or not the state gets an increased supply of vaccine doses. As of July 12, Tamil Nadu has administered nearly 1.79 crore vaccine doses overall.

This is Tamil Nadu chief minister's second letter to the Centre, highlighting disproportionate vaccine allocation to the state.

Also read: Vaccine inequity lurks as govt pushes private sites

The current letter cites that as of July 8, Tamil Nadu has been allocated just 29.18 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-45 age category and 1.3 crore doses for the 45-plus age category.

"As the allocation of vaccine doses is very inadequate, we are finding it extremely difficult to meet the huge demand for vaccination across the state," the letter said. "I request your immediate personal intervention to correct the imbalance and make a special allocation of 1 crore vaccine doses so that we are able to vaccinate the targeted population in the shortest time possible."

Under the revised vaccine procurement and supply policy, the Government of India is supplying free vaccine doses for the 18-44 years age category from June 21st, prior to which states were procuring directly from vaccine manufacturers. Vaccines for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years of age has been supplied by the Centre.

Between May 1st and July 11th, Tamil Nadu had administered 56.5 lakh doses in the 18-44 years population.

After nearly a week of supply crunch owing to a delayed shipment of vaccine doses from the Centre, on July 10, Tamil Nadu received a shipment of 5 lakh vaccine doses​.

As per the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court, 71 lakh vaccine doses have been allocated to Tamil Nadu, for the month of July, 53.3 lakhs doses to govt centers, 17.75 lakhs to private centres.

Also read: Chinese vaccine makers sign COVAX agreements