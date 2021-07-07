Tamil Nadu: Vaccination suspended at several government centres over shortage of doses

COVID-19 inoculation drives at various government-run vaccination centres across Tamil Nadu ground to a halt today, as the state exhausted its last batch of vaccine doses. Centres in Chennai were shut for the day, even as several government-run sites in Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai and Erode also announced they were out of vaccine supplies.

On Tuesday, amid reports of a shortage, the state could only manage to vaccinate 51,532 individuals. CNBC-TV18 had reported that the Tamil Nadu government was considering suspension of the COVID-19 inoculation drive until a fresh batch of vaccines arrives on July 11.

"There is a vaccine shortage in the state owing to higher demand for vaccines today than before," said M Subramanian, Tamil Nadu health minister, "More people want to get vaccinated since there is better awareness about the vaccine itself."

Subramanian will travel to New Delhi, hoping to urge the Centre to send more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu. The last batch of 6 lakh Covishield vaccines reached Tamil Nadu on July 2, after which the state saw a record number of vaccine jabs on July 3 totalling 4.09 lakh doses.

Some respite for the state, however, is the availability of vaccines at private vaccination centres, which have so far accounted for barely 5.75 percent of the state’s cumulative vaccination tally.

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to reduce the quota of vaccines to the private sector from the present 25 percent, to 10 percent in order to tide over the state's shortage of vaccine doses.