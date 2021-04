Even as lack of clarity over the Centre's new vaccine policy rages on, Tamil Nadu will place an initial order for 1.5 crore vaccine doses for phase-3 of the COVID vaccine programme, the state’s health secretary said.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Tamil Nadu's principal secretary (health), J Radhakrishnan, said the state will look to vaccinate a total of 2 crore individuals between ages 18 and 45.

“A total of 3.65 crore in Tamil Nadu belong to the age-group of 18 and 45, out of which 15 lakh are front-line workers and may have already been vaccinated," said Radhakrishnan, "That leaves about 3.5 crore. Taking into account vaccine hesitancy, we will need to target vaccinating a total of 2 crore individuals in this age group."

While the state health department Radhakrishnan said, is in touch with both vaccine manufacturers, there is no assurance that either Bharat Biotech or the Serum Institute of India will be able to meet Tamil Nadu’s vaccine requirements.

"We are initially planning to order 1.5 crore from both suppliers — Covishield will account for around 1.25 crore and just 25 lakh to Covaxin because they have supply constraints," the health secretary said, "But whether they are able to supply we will have to see once we place the orders and get their response."

'Centre should continue policy adopted for 45+ age-group'

On Monday, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Modi, taking exception to the differential pricing strategy adopted by vaccine manufacturers, where states pay manufacturers between Rs 400 and 600 per dose.

The chief minister also said the Centre — and not the states — ought to fund vaccination for all individuals above 18, since the Union Budget had allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the same.