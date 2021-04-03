Tamil Nadu to intensify restrictions based on requirement to contain pandemic: Chief Secretary Updated : April 03, 2021 06:14 PM IST Tamil Nadu, since March 5, has been witnessing a rise in fresh coronavirus cases and on April 2, the state had recorded 3,290 new infections Since March 16 the state has collected Rs 2.58 crore as penalties from people violating the protocol. On deaths caused by the virus, Ranjan said measures were taken to ensure that COVID-19 fatalities remain less in Tamil Nadu. Published : April 03, 2021 06:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply