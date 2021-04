The Tamil Nadu government has passed a resolution paving way for the reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi for four months. The decision will aid in the augmentation of oxygen production in the state amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision regarding the opening of the controversial plant came after an all-party meeting was convened to deliberate the stand to be taken by Tamil Nadu on Vedanta's plea in the Supreme Court, seeking its nod to open the company's Sterlite copper unit.

During the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM KPalaniswami, all the parties, including the AIADMK, DMK, Congress, BJP, PMK and Left parties, endorsed the reopening of the plant for oxygen production.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in 2018 following a violent protest that led to the death of 13 persons in police firing.

Last week, the Supreme Court People asked why the Tamil Nadu government cannot take over the Sterlite copper unit for producing oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. "We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced," a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had said.

-with agency inputs