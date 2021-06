The Tamil government will suspend vaccination from June 3 to June 5 for all age categories, said the state Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. The minister said that the decision to suspend vaccination was taken after the assessment of the existing vaccine supply.

He added that the state was dealing with an acute shortage of vaccine doses and the new batch of vaccine doses from the Centre is expected to arrive on June 5.

The State was expected to receive 25 lakh vaccines from the Centre for vaccinating the 18-plus age group but got only 13 lakh doses, he told PTI. Certain districts like Thanjavur and Tiruvarur have no vaccines, he had said.

As on May 31, about 89,32,852 people have given a vaccine dose, a release from the health department said. They include 12,85,159 in the 18 to 44 years age group and 32,23,935 people in the 45-60 age group besides 8,29,288 healthcare workers, 10,40,680 frontline workers and 25,53,790 senior citizens.

The state has reported 27,936 new cases and the state capital's daily count is 2,596, according to the Health Department. With the death of 478 people, the tally rose to 24,232. The total number of people testing positive till May 31 increased to 20,96,516 and the number of active cases, including isolation, remains at 3,01,781.

