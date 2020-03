Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday said the state has detected 50 new COVID-19-positive cases within the span of a single day.

Earlier in the day, health department announced seven new cases. A total of 57 cases is the highest single-day case count in Tamil Nadu since the state’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 7. With these new cases, now the number of COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 124.

What is worrying about the spike in the number of cases in the state is that the government reported 50 out of 57 of the cases are attendees of Nizamuddin Markaz held between March 13 and 15 in Delhi.

In all, 80 out of 124 cases are reported to have originated from attendees of the Markaz.

The religious gathering saw thousands flock to New Delhi including attendees from Indonesia and Thailand.

Several attendees at the event have tested positive for Coronavirus in the past few days.

According to reports, over 3,400 people had gathered at the Nizamuddin area for the Tablighi Jamaat event.

Six of these attendees succumbed to the illness in Telangana, according to the state government. Tamil Nadu could potentially see an estimated 1,500 COVID-19-positive cases owing to attendees returning from the Markaz, according to government officials.

Confirming that 45 of Tamil Nadu’s 50 new COVID-19 cases have a travel history to New Delhi, Vijayabaskar tweeted: “All (patients have been) admitted in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Namakkal hospitals and are stable; will update details soon.”