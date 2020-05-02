Healthcare Tamil Nadu removes zoning of COVID-19 districts, issues separate guidelines for Chennai & districts Updated : May 02, 2020 07:26 PM IST The Tamil Nadu government, in an order stated that two separate guidelines would be applicable — one to Chennai and the other to districts outside the state capital. Weddings and funerals will be restricted to just 20 attendees per event, while no public transportation will be functional anywhere in the state until May 17. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365