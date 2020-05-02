Tamil Nadu removes zoning of COVID-19 districts, issues separate guidelines for Chennai & districts

Tamil Nadu has decided to implement the Centre’s revised lockdown guidelines till May 17, with one major exception — the state will not be divided into red, orange and green zones.

Instead, the Tamil Nadu government, in an order stated that two separate guidelines would be applicable — one to Chennai and the other to districts outside the state capital.

As is the case with previous guidelines, weddings and funerals will be restricted to just 20 attendees per event, while no public transportation will be functional anywhere in the state until May 17.

Here is the comprehensive list of lockdown relaxations within and outside Chennai:

Lockdown Relaxations in Chennai

The list of lockdown guidelines for Chennai reiterates that existing restrictions will remain at all containment zones in the city.

Relaxations, however, have been made to government projects under construction and special economic zones (SEZs) provided the latter operates at 25 percent of regular staff strength and organizes transportation for all employees.

IT and IT-enabled service companies are also permitted to function at just 10 percent of regular staff strength and provided these firms organise for transportation of these employees.

Shops selling essentials will be permitted to function between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm, while standalone shops with the exception of salons and barber shops are permitted to function between 11:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Ecommerce movement on the ground, but only for essentials, will be permitted while only take-away services at restaurants will be allowed to function between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm. Shops selling hardware, cement, construction and sanitary equipment, electrical equipment, mobiles, PCs, home appliances and optical equipment will conform to these timings too.

Plumbers, electricians, AC mechanics, home-care providers and domestic help will be allowed to work, provided they receive necessary permission from corporation authorities.

Lockdown Relaxations Outside Chennai

All factories in rural areas will be permitted to function at 50 percent of regular staff strength, while SEZs within industrial estates allowed with the same percentage of workforce. Textile mills however, will not be allowed to function within urban areas.

Urban confines however, could see export houses continue to function at staff strength of 50 percent. Tanneries in urban areas will also be allowed as long as 30 percent of regular staff turns up to work.

IT and IT-ES offices are permitted to function at 50 percent of regular staff strength. Construction activities may continue even in urban confines, provided construction workers are allowed to stay within the premises of the project in question with transportation to and from the project allowed, just once a day. Government projects may resume unhindered.

The government said there will be no restriction on transportation of construction material. As is the case in Chennai, selling of construction materials, cement, sanitary equipment and electrical appliances will allowed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Plumbers, electricians, AC mechanic and carpenters will be allowed to work after requisite permission is taken, while helpers for the differently-abled, elderly and domestic help will allowed after necessary permission.

Shops selling mobile phones, PCs, home appliances, motor repair components and optical equipment allowed to open between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. All stand-alone shops in rural areas are allowed to stay open between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.