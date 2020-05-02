  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Tamil Nadu removes zoning of COVID-19 districts, issues separate guidelines for Chennai & districts

Updated : May 02, 2020 07:26 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government, in an order stated that two separate guidelines would be applicable — one to Chennai and the other to districts outside the state capital.
Weddings and funerals will be restricted to just 20 attendees per event, while no public transportation will be functional anywhere in the state until May 17.
Tamil Nadu removes zoning of COVID-19 districts, issues separate guidelines for Chennai & districts

You May Also Like

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement