Tamil Nadu has displayed distinct vaccine avoidance in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the state government has said. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, the state's health secretary, J Radhakrishnan said that the last month has seen vaccine candidates in the state adopt a "wait and watch" policy while opting for vaccines, and this has resulted in sub-par vaccination numbers.

"If you look, only 60 percent of healthcare workers in the state have been vaccinated. Our frontline workers — whether it is police, revenue or local bodies — when compared to other parts of the country, are behind," said Radhakrishnan, "At every vaccine site, we are able to vaccinate only 30 to 40 [people]. Some sites are doing almost 100, but there are many sites where we are doing less," he added.

The sub-par vaccination numbers in the state have meant that as on date only about 3.27 lakh healthcare workers (60 percent) have been vaccinated, even as the Phase-1 of the inoculation programme draws to a close. In all, the state government has vaccinated 4.14 lakh individuals.

The government expects the sluggish pace of vaccination to continue into the second phase as well, starting March 1. Given the lack of rush to get vaccinated, the Tamil Nadu Government has decided to let its vaccination sites remain at 900 for the second phase, with the option to scale up manpower should the need arise.

"Many elders in urban and rural areas may want to come to the government set-up and receive the vaccine," said Radhakrishnan and added, "Tamil Nadu does 900 sites per day. If more sessions have to be done, we still won’t have a shortage in manpower."

'Only 250-300 private hospitals to start Phase-2 of vaccination'

Radhakrishnan confirmed that while the private sector in Tamil Nadu will participate in phase-2 of the vaccination programme, not all private hospitals will be required to set up vaccination sites from the get-go, thanks to existing vaccine avoidance.

"Initially, we will start with maybe 250 to 300 but more than 900 to 1,000 private hospitals came to our meeting with the private sector, while many more have given written intent to us saying 'we will contribute'," he said, "So, 2,000-odd private hospitals may be free set up vaccine sites."