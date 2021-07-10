Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 19; what's allowed and what's not

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on July 10 announced the extension of the statewide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic till 6 am on July 19.

The Chief Minister stated that new restrictions and regulations would also be imposed in addition to the existing ones.

Here is what's allowed

Interstate buses will start plying to Puducherry

Shops can remain open till 9 PM

Governmental exams for state and central vacancies can be conducted

What is still not allowed

Air travel to international destinations remains prohibited

Theatres and bars to remain shut

All kinds of social and political gatherings are banned

Swimming pools, zoos, and other places for recreational activities will remain closed

Educational institutions will still shut

The announcement of the lockdown extension came hours before Tamil Nadu reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, which include five returnees from other States, the Health Department said. This has pushed the total infected in the state so far to 25,16,011, the department said.

“The state is awaiting the next allotment from the centre by Monday, until which vaccinations may have to pause", said a senior government official.