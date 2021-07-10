Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 19; what's allowed and what's not

    Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 19; what's allowed and what's not

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The statewide lockdown in Tamil Nadu due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till July 19.

    Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 19; what's allowed and what's not
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on July 10 announced the extension of the statewide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic till 6 am on July 19.
    The Chief Minister stated that new restrictions and regulations would also be imposed in addition to the existing ones.
    Here is what's allowed
    • Interstate buses will start plying to Puducherry
    • Shops can remain open till 9 PM
    • Governmental exams for state and central vacancies can be conducted
      • What is still not allowed
      • Air travel to international destinations remains prohibited
      • Theatres and bars to remain shut
      • All kinds of social and political gatherings are banned
      • Swimming pools, zoos, and other places for recreational activities will remain closed
      • Educational institutions will still shut
        • The announcement of the lockdown extension came hours before Tamil Nadu reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, which include five returnees from other States, the Health Department said. This has pushed the total infected in the state so far to 25,16,011, the department said.
        “The state is awaiting the next allotment from the centre by Monday, until which vaccinations may have to pause", said a senior government official.
        (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
        Tags
        Next Article

        Coronavirus News Highlights: Delhi reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu daily cases drop below 3,000

        Market Movers

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Bajaj Finserv12,854.75 520.85 4.22
        Tata Steel1,239.35 49.60 4.17
        Adani Ports728.50 16.80 2.36
        Bharti Airtel536.25 10.95 2.08
        JSW Steel681.55 13.30 1.99
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Bajaj Finserv12,769.40 438.25 3.55
        Tata Steel1,239.20 49.45 4.16
        Bharti Airtel535.95 10.75 2.05
        NTPC117.90 0.45 0.38
        Maruti Suzuki7,425.15 24.25 0.33
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Bajaj Finserv12,854.75 520.85 4.22
        Tata Steel1,239.35 49.60 4.17
        Adani Ports728.50 16.80 2.36
        Bharti Airtel536.25 10.95 2.08
        JSW Steel681.55 13.30 1.99
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Bajaj Finserv12,769.40 438.25 3.55
        Tata Steel1,239.20 49.45 4.16
        Bharti Airtel535.95 10.75 2.05
        NTPC117.90 0.45 0.38
        Maruti Suzuki7,425.15 24.25 0.33

        Currency

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Dollar-Rupee74.6375-0.0675-0.09
        Euro-Rupee88.3640-0.1310-0.15
        Pound-Rupee103.08400.06900.07
        Rupee-100 Yen0.6772-0.0033-0.48
        View More