Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 19; what's allowed and what's not

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on July 10 announced the extension of the statewide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic till 6 am on July 19.
The Chief Minister stated that new restrictions and regulations would also be imposed in addition to the existing ones.
The announcement of the lockdown extension came hours before Tamil Nadu reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, which include five returnees from other States, the Health Department said. This has pushed the total infected in the state so far to 25,16,011, the department said.
“The state is awaiting the next allotment from the centre by Monday, until which vaccinations may have to pause", said a senior government official.
