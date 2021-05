The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced new restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread which will remain in effect from 4 am on May 6 to 4 am on May 20.

The announcement was made after the top officials of the state government including Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan had a meeting with DMK leader MK Stalin on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Tamil Nadu recorded 20,952 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, its highest single-day tally since the pandemic began last year. The government said “unavoidable circumstances” compelled it to take these measures.

All the private and government offices have been instructed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

Transport facilities such as metro, taxis and buses are allowed to operate only with half occupancy. The supply of petrol, diesel and LPG will continue without any restrictions.

Markets and shops selling fish, chicken, meat and egg are allowed to open during weekdays between 6 AM to noon. These shops will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

A maximum of twenty people are allowed to take part in a funeral. This number was earlier 25.

All social, cultural, political and educational events, indoor or outdoor are prohibited. Cinema halls in the state will remain shut.

Earlier, the government had banned the opening of beauty parlours and spas in all corporations and municipalities. The revised restrictions extended the ban to rural areas too.