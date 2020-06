Amid a steady rise in the COVID-19 numbers in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31.

The government said that the ongoing “intense” lockdown in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur and Madurai has been extended till July 5. The curbs will be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, a state-constituted medical expert committee recommended not to extend lockdown, advocating for a set of precautionary measures, instead.

According to a government order, all districts in the state will continue to follow restrictions on workforce and operating hours in restaurants and shops. Hotels and malls will remain shut and strict social distancing norms will be followed in all offices and restaurants.

However, the government’s decision to continue with the complete lockdown in Chennai and four other districts till July 5, despite the medical panel recommending against it, is being seen as unusual.

The government had said in the past that all decisions surrounding implementation of lockdown measures will be taken only on the recommendation of the panel. However, that does not seem to be the case as far as Chennai and four other districts is concerned.

The panel has said that basic hand hygiene, restrictions on public transport, social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing would suffice in the attempt to break the COVID-19 infection chain. Lockdowns, it said, did little to help in the pursuit of reducing cases in the state.