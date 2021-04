In a fresh order on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government extended night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders in an effort to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. These restrictions will continue even in May, the order said.

All cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders, the order added.

May 2 – An exception

However on May 2, the counting day for the state Assembly elections and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat bypoll, the restrictions will not apply to the movement or transportation of officials and party functionaries, candidates, chief agents, counting agents and food suppliers, said the order issued by chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan.

Night Curfew restrictions

The Tamil Nadu government said that it will continue to enforce night curfew across the state from 10 pm to 4 am, during which travel by private and public bus, auto-rickshaw, taxi and private vehicles will not be permitted. Intrastate and inter-state private or public bus transport will also be prohibited from 10 pm to 4 am.

What’s allowed?

Chennai metro rail will be permitted to operate with reduced capacity during the complete lockdown on Sundays.

Those appearing for the SSC/UPSC/RRB/TNPSC exams will be permitted to travel only after showing valid admit cards.

Marriages and marriage-related assemblies shall be permitted with people not exceeding 50. For funerals, the number of persons shall not exceed 25.

Essential services, including milk supply, distribution of newspapers, hospitals, medical labs, and pharmaceutical shops can remain open. The movement of ambulances, hearses, goods vehicles, fuel vehicles (petrol, diesel, and LPG) and allied medical-related activities have been exempted from the newly-imposed restrictions.